Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary resigns as director of FFC

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has announced the resignation of its Director, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, effective June 6, 2024.

The announcement was made in a formal notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

Chaudhary joined the board of FCC as a non-executive director on April 18, 2024.

Hailing from Lahore, Chaudhary is qualified as an Engineer from the University of Engineering & Technology, Lahore, and joined the premier Civil Service of Pakistan in 1992.

He has served for more than 25 years in significant positions, notably as Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad and Mianwali, and worked as EDO Finance.

He was engaged with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for three years to promote sustainable livelihoods in the Barani Areas of Punjab.

As the Founding Member and first Managing Director of Lahore Waste Management Company, he led the transformation of the entire waste management system.

He also served as the CEO of Saaf Paani Company and Secretary of Planning & Development in Punjab. Before joining the Ministry of Industries and Production Division, he served as Federal Secretary of Education and Professional Training in Islamabad, where he pioneered several key initiatives in the education sector.

He also leads the National Education Development Partners Group (NEDPG) forum and chairs the National Education Development Partners Group in Pakistan.