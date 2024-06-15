Roshan Digital Account remittances rise over $8.055 billion by May

The inflow of remittances under the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) reached $8.055 billion by the end of May 2024, up from $7.831 billion at the end of April.

According to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), remittances in April were recorded at $224 million, compared to $171 million in March and $182 million in February 2024.

The Roshan Digital Accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, for banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

The number of accounts registered under the program increased by 12,960 to 702,610 in May 2024 from 689,650 in April 2024.

By the end of May, overseas Pakistanis have invested $338 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, $582 million in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and $37 million in Roshan Equity Investment.