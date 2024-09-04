Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Federal govt introduces contributory pension scheme for new employees

New scheme applies to civil employees from July 2024, and armed forces from 2025

By News Desk

The federal government has introduced a Contributory Pension Fund Scheme for new employees appointed on a regular basis starting July 1, 2024, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division. 

Under the scheme, employees will contribute 10% of their basic pay, while the federal government will contribute 20%. The rate of contribution is provisional and may be subject to adjustments. 

The notification, issued in line with a Cabinet decision made on June 27, 2024, outlines that the new pension scheme will apply to all civil employees appointed from July 2024 onward. It will also extend to members of the armed forces appointed on or after July 1, 2025.

Pakistan’s federal pension bill has ballooned by almost four times over the last five years and has become a growing concern for the government. However not much has been done to alleviate the national exchequer of this high cost. 

The estimated amount proposed to pay for pension in the federal budget for FY25 is Rs 1.014 trillion, marking a 26% increase from the previous year’s budget.

The new scheme, aimed at modernising pension contributions, applies to all federal civil employees, including civilians paid through defence estimates.

The new pension model represents a shift from the existing structure, aiming to streamline long-term pension management for new recruits across various sectors of government service.

 

Previous article
ECNEC clears six development projects worth Rs178 billion
Next article
CDWP approves eight development projects worth Rs144 billion
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.