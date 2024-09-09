Sign inSubscribe
Elon Musk poised to become world’s first trillionaire by 2027, report finds

With wealth growing at 110% annually, Musk leads a small group of billionaires on track for trillionaire status, sparking debate over wealth concentration.

By News Desk

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and owner of X (formerly Twitter), is on course to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027, according to a report by Informa Connect Academy, which monitors global wealth trends. Musk’s fortune has been expanding at an annual rate of 110%, reaching an impressive $251 billion as of 2024.

While Musk is expected to break the trillionaire barrier first, other billionaires are close behind. Gautam Adani, the Indian business magnate leading a conglomerate with interests in energy and logistics, is projected to achieve trillionaire status by 2028, provided his wealth continues to grow at the current rate of 123%. Adani is already one of Asia’s wealthiest individuals.

Other notable figures in the tech industry could soon join the trillion-dollar club. Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, known for driving the company’s explosive growth in graphics processing and AI technologies, and Indonesian energy and mining tycoon Prajogo Pangestu are also on track to reach this financial milestone by 2028.

However, the prospect of such immense wealth concentration has sparked concerns. Critics point to reports showing that the richest 1% are responsible for more carbon emissions than the poorest 66%, raising questions about the broader societal and environmental impact of these fortunes.

Musk, in particular, has faced criticism over his social media activity, adding complexity to public perceptions of his growing influence and wealth.

