Lucky Core completes acquisition of Pfizer’s Karachi facility, key pharma brands

Lucky Core Industries (LCI) has completed the acquisition of Pfizer Pakistan Limited’s manufacturing facility located at B2 SITE, Karachi, along with several key pharmaceutical products, the company disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The acquisition includes prominent products such as Ansaid, Ponstan, Ponstan Forte, Basoquin, Deltacortril, Lysovit, Corex-D, and Mycitracin, as well as their associated trademarks.

The deal allows LCI either an outright assignment of the trademarks or a perpetual license to use these brands from Pfizer’s global portfolio.

The acquisition, which was first disclosed in May 2024, has now been finalized in accordance with the Asset Purchase Agreements signed by both parties.

This strategic move is expected to strengthen LCI’s foothold in the pharmaceutical sector, providing it with access to widely recognized brands and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.