PWD employees reassigned to ministries as part of dissolution plan

Over 3,000 workers transferred following cabinet decision

By Monitoring Desk

Following the federal cabinet’s decision to dissolve the Public Works Department (PWD), the Ministry of Housing and Construction has initiated the transfer of PWD employees from grades one to thirteen to various ministries and departments, along with their respective posts and budget allocations. 

This move affects 3,340 workers across four zones of the country.

According to official documents, 2,140 staff members from the North Zone, 477 from the Central Zone, 633 from the South Zone, and 90 from the West Zone are being transferred to new departments. 

The decision, based on the cabinet’s August 27, 2024, resolution, aims to streamline maintenance operations for federal properties.

The Ministry of Housing issued a notification formalizing the transfer of PWD staff. As per the notification, all Islamabad-based PWD inquiries, including the staff, have been handed over to the Capital Development Authority (CDA). Federal lodges and related staff in Islamabad have been reassigned to the Estate Office Management.

Similarly, the maintenance staff managing federal residences under the Estate Office in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta has also been transferred to the Estate Office. Maintenance staff in other cities, responsible for federal office upkeep, has been reallocated to the relevant ministry, division, or department.

PWD employees will start receiving their salaries from the new departments beginning September 30, 2024. 

Meanwhile, Executive Engineers of PWD have been directed to update all relevant records by September 10 to ensure a smooth handover of staff and inquiries to the new departments. The transfer process is expected to be fully completed by September 30.

