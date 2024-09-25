Sign inSubscribe
Indus Motor halts production amid supply chain disruptions  

Temporary suspension from September 26 to September 30 due to shortage of raw materials and components  

By News Desk

Indus Motor Company has announced a temporary suspension of operations at its production plant, effective from September 26 to September 30, 2024, due to supply chain disruptions. 

The company cited a shortage of raw materials and components, which has hindered its ability to meet production requirements.

In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, Indus Motor revealed that ongoing supply chain challenges have led to depleted inventory levels, affecting the availability of necessary parts for vehicle assembly. 

“Consequently, the Company has decided to temporarily suspend operations at its production plant from September 26, 2024, to September 30, 2024, both days inclusive,” read the notice. 

The company informed the PSX that it will resume operations once the supply chain situation stabilizes and the required inventory levels are restored.

