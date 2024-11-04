Ghani Chemical Industries to set up 450 MT LPG storage plant in Kasur

Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (GCIL) has announced plans to diversify its business by establishing a 450 metric ton capacity LPG storage and filling plant in Phool Nagar, District Kasur.

The company has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and relevant stakeholders of this development through a stock filing on Monday.

The plant, which will be operated by GCIL’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Ghani Gases (Private) Limited (GGPL), is expected to support LPG distribution across Pakistan.

GGPL has obtained the necessary license from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in Islamabad, enabling it to proceed with the project. Construction will commence once the remaining formalities and approvals are completed.

This new facility represents GCIL’s expansion into the LPG sector, aiming to enhance its role in Pakistan’s energy supply chain.