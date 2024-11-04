Saudi Aramco opens second fuel station in Islamabad

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant, Aramco, has inaugurated its second branded fuel station in Pakistan, strategically located on Islamabad’s Embassy Road.

This new station, following the first Aramco site in Lahore, offers an array of premium services including an EV charging point, a modern convenience store, a service station, and a tyre shop, setting a high benchmark for quality and customer care in the local market.

The latest addition comes amid positive public feedback, with customers noting the station’s high standards, well-trained staff, and enhanced offerings, which they hope other local stations will emulate.

“Foreign investment is a positive force, creating jobs and introducing quality standards that benefit the community,” said one customer.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in Aramco’s retail footprint in Pakistan. In May, Aramco acquired a 40 percent stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (GO), one of the country’s largest petroleum distributors. Through its partnership with GO, Aramco aims to further expand its retail network, providing world-class fuel and automotive services across Pakistan.

Aramco’s entry into Pakistan’s fuel retail market follows the broader context of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia economic cooperation, where investment projects, including a $5 billion investment package, are underway.

The two nations have historically maintained strong trade, defense, and cultural ties, with Pakistan being a key market for Saudi energy products and the Kingdom serving as the top source of remittances for Pakistan.

Aramco’s new service stations and infrastructure upgrades reflect Saudi Arabia’s continued investment commitment to Pakistan, contributing to economic growth and bringing modern energy solutions to the market.