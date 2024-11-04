Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Saudi Aramco opens second fuel station in Islamabad

This new station offers an array of premium services including an EV charging point, a modern convenience store, a service station, and a tyre shop.

By Monitoring Desk

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant, Aramco, has inaugurated its second branded fuel station in Pakistan, strategically located on Islamabad’s Embassy Road.

This new station, following the first Aramco site in Lahore, offers an array of premium services including an EV charging point, a modern convenience store, a service station, and a tyre shop, setting a high benchmark for quality and customer care in the local market.

The latest addition comes amid positive public feedback, with customers noting the station’s high standards, well-trained staff, and enhanced offerings, which they hope other local stations will emulate.

“Foreign investment is a positive force, creating jobs and introducing quality standards that benefit the community,” said one customer.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in Aramco’s retail footprint in Pakistan. In May, Aramco acquired a 40 percent stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (GO), one of the country’s largest petroleum distributors. Through its partnership with GO, Aramco aims to further expand its retail network, providing world-class fuel and automotive services across Pakistan.

Aramco’s entry into Pakistan’s fuel retail market follows the broader context of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia economic cooperation, where investment projects, including a $5 billion investment package, are underway.

The two nations have historically maintained strong trade, defense, and cultural ties, with Pakistan being a key market for Saudi energy products and the Kingdom serving as the top source of remittances for Pakistan.

Aramco’s new service stations and infrastructure upgrades reflect Saudi Arabia’s continued investment commitment to Pakistan, contributing to economic growth and bringing modern energy solutions to the market.

 

Previous article
Ghani Chemical Industries to set up 450 MT LPG storage plant in Kasur
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FBR plans measures to reduce potential Rs230bn revenue gap in Q2

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has outlined a series of short and long-term measures to address an anticipated revenue shortfall of over Rs...

Pakistan’s sesame export boom fades as China’s demand and prices drop: report

Air Sial launches weekly Islamabad-Riyadh flights

Gold price in Pakistan for today, November 04, 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.