Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PPL secures development and production lease for Sui Gas Field with 100% stake

Lease is granted for 10 years; total liability is Rs 52.5 billion

By News Desk

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced that the competent authority has approved a Development and Production Lease (D&PL) over the Sui Gas Field to the company with 100% working interest, according to a stock filing on Monday. 

The lease, covering an area of 455.80 square kilometres, is granted for a period of 10 years, effective from June 01, 2015, to May 31, 2025, under the Pakistan Onshore Petroleum (Exploration & Production) Rules, 2013. 

The original Sui Mining Lease expired in 2015 after completion of sixty (60) years and the company had submitted an application to Director General Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) for the grant of a D&PL over Sui Field under rule 30(A) of the Rules. 

The total liability, as of 30th September 2024, on account of the Lease Extension Bonus, Production Bonus and Social Welfare / Training Obligations is Rs 52.5 billion. 

This liability along with the obligations for future periods will be paid up till May 2025 as per the payment schedule approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). 

Under the rules, the D&PL is eligible for extension and given the economics and commercial production from the Sui Field, the company plans to pursue an extension of the lease period in accordance with the rules. 

Pakistan Petroleum Limited will now enter into the D&PL and Petroleum Concession Agreement (PCA) enabling it to discharge its financial obligations as approved by the federal government and seek further extensions of the D&PL in accordance with the rules. 

Previous article
Limited real-time air quality monitors hinder effective measures in smoggy Lahore: report
Next article
Ghani Chemical Industries to set up 450 MT LPG storage plant in Kasur
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FBR plans measures to reduce potential Rs230bn revenue gap in Q2

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has outlined a series of short and long-term measures to address an anticipated revenue shortfall of over Rs...

Pakistan’s sesame export boom fades as China’s demand and prices drop: report

Air Sial launches weekly Islamabad-Riyadh flights

Gold price in Pakistan for today, November 04, 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.