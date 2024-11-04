Sign inSubscribe
Climate change

Limited real-time air quality monitors hinder effective measures in smoggy Lahore: report

Only three official air quality monitors are operational; private data is not accurate, says EPD

By Monitoring Desk

According to the Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD), only three official air quality monitors are operational across Lahore, leaving the provincial capital critically under-equipped for real-time air quality monitoring as pollution levels surge past the safe level. 

Lahore’s air quality has deteriorated dramatically this season, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching an alarming 1,800 over the weekend, ranking it as the world’s most polluted city. 

Currently, the EPD’s AQI data for Lahore relies on just three monitors: one at the US Consulate, another at Punjab University, and a sole department-owned monitor at Town Hall. 

Further complicating the situation, EPD’s mobile AQI van is out of service, and data from its in-office monitor remains inaccessible to the public.

A recent investigation revealed that Lahore has a total of 17 AQI monitors, 14 of which are operated by private entities. These private monitors, however, are neither government-certified nor set up according to official standards, often resulting in inconsistent readings. 

EPD Director-General Imran Hamid Sheikh acknowledged the limitations, noting plans to add five more monitors across Lahore. “Most private monitors provide unreliable data, yet some foreign companies still use it on their websites,” he said. 

Sheikh also disclosed that a committee has been established to evaluate the accuracy and placement of private monitors, as the department seeks to improve the city’s air quality management system.

Experts argue that accurate, real-time data is crucial to tackling smog and air pollution, but they caution that EPD’s limited monitoring infrastructure and potentially unreliable data hinder the effective implementation of protective measures.

Previous article
Oil jumps over $1 following OPEC+ decision to delay output boost
Next article
PPL secures development and production lease for Sui Gas Field with 100% stake
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FBR plans measures to reduce potential Rs230bn revenue gap in Q2

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has outlined a series of short and long-term measures to address an anticipated revenue shortfall of over Rs...

Pakistan’s sesame export boom fades as China’s demand and prices drop: report

Air Sial launches weekly Islamabad-Riyadh flights

Gold price in Pakistan for today, November 04, 2024

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.