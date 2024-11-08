Govt to launch new EV policy by Nov 30, targets 10,000 charging stations by 2030

ISLAMABAD: The government plans to unveil a second electric vehicle (EV) policy by the end of November, aiming to boost the EV industry and establish 10,000 charging stations by 2030. This initiative comes after the first EV policy failed to attract the expected investment and production in the EV sector.

Despite offering incentives on importing essential parts for car and motorcycle manufacturing, the first policy did not yield the desired results. Industry sources cite a lack of infrastructure, particularly charging stations, and insufficient incentives on other EV components as factors that kept EVs costly and limited their market reach.

Insiders indicate that the Engineering Development Board (EDB) is now planning a long-term policy, potentially spanning 40 years, to instill investor confidence. The federal and provincial governments will collaborate to establish charging stations and related infrastructure in urban areas to support the transition to EVs. Currently, Pakistan lacks sufficient charging stations, and existing ones are expensive and time-consuming for users.

On Wednesday, the Minister for Industries and Production unveiled plans to transform the transportation landscape, emphasizing that the new EV policy aims to reduce fuel dependency, cut carbon emissions, and promote sustainable, cleaner mobility.

Speaking at an electric bike model exhibition organized by the EDB, the minister highlighted the government’s commitment to electric mobility. “With private sector interest and government-backed incentives, this shift is poised to benefit both the economy and the environment,” he said. The minister added that about 31 companies have shown interest in investing in EVs, with two companies already granted manufacturing permits.

“Pakistan is now in a position to export three-wheelers,” he announced, underscoring the strides in EV development. The minister outlined key initiatives to advance the EV industry, including support for private companies set to begin local manufacturing soon.

The government, he confirmed, will launch the new EV policy by November 30 to further encourage eco-friendly transportation. He also mentioned the Punjab government’s work on two- and three-wheeler electric vehicles.

The minister announced that 100 students would receive electric bikes on merit through a transparent bidding process. The government has allocated Rs 4 billion specifically for electric motorcycles, he added.

Highlighting the role of the private sector in economic growth, the minister remarked that Pakistan’s economy is moving towards improvement. This eco-friendly transportation shift is expected to positively impact the environment and the economy, positioning Pakistan for a greener future with the support of both the government and private investment.