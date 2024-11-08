NLC achieves milestone with first-ever transit shipment from Karachi to Warsaw

KARACHI: In a significant achievement for Pakistan’s logistics sector, the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has completed its first-ever shipment from Karachi to Warsaw, marking a major step in expanding transit trade to Europe.

The shipment, which originated in Karachi, was a truckload of garments that traveled a distance of 7,474 kilometers, transiting through Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan before reaching its final destination in Warsaw, Poland. The cargo was cross-loaded in Istanbul, Muratbey, as part of the journey, highlighting NLC’s capability to navigate complex international trade routes.

This successful operation holds great significance for Pakistan’s business community, as it opens up a direct, efficient trade corridor to European markets. The achievement underscores the potential for increased exports of Pakistani products to Europe, fostering stronger international trade relations.

The operation is a testament to NLC’s growing capabilities in providing comprehensive, end-to-end logistics solutions. It also demonstrates the organization’s commitment to expanding Pakistan’s trade footprint and bridging logistical gaps between continents, ultimately positioning Pakistani products more prominently on the global stage.