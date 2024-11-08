Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NLC achieves milestone with first-ever transit shipment from Karachi to Warsaw

The successful delivery opens new European trade routes, offering Pakistani businesses greater access to European markets.

By Press Release

KARACHI: In a significant achievement for Pakistan’s logistics sector, the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has completed its first-ever shipment from Karachi to Warsaw, marking a major step in expanding transit trade to Europe.

The shipment, which originated in Karachi, was a truckload of garments that traveled a distance of 7,474 kilometers, transiting through Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan before reaching its final destination in Warsaw, Poland. The cargo was cross-loaded in Istanbul, Muratbey, as part of the journey, highlighting NLC’s capability to navigate complex international trade routes.

This successful operation holds great significance for Pakistan’s business community, as it opens up a direct, efficient trade corridor to European markets. The achievement underscores the potential for increased exports of Pakistani products to Europe, fostering stronger international trade relations.

The operation is a testament to NLC’s growing capabilities in providing comprehensive, end-to-end logistics solutions. It also demonstrates the organization’s commitment to expanding Pakistan’s trade footprint and bridging logistical gaps between continents, ultimately positioning Pakistani products more prominently on the global stage.

Previous article
Govt to launch new EV policy by Nov 30, targets 10,000 charging stations by 2030
Next article
Abu Dhabi Ports and Pakistan ink four MoUs to boost investment and collaboration
Press Release
Press Release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PM unveils electricity Sahulat Package to provide relief for consumers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces a three-month electricity relief program, offering substantial savings for domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers across Pakistan.

Abu Dhabi Ports and Pakistan ink four MoUs to boost investment and collaboration

Govt to launch new EV policy by Nov 30, targets 10,000 charging stations by 2030

Wall Street reacts to Trump’s re-election with optimism

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.