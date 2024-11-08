Abu Dhabi Ports and Pakistan ink four MoUs to boost investment and collaboration

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports have signed four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to foster collaboration in key sectors such as shipping, ports, logistics, and infrastructure development. The agreements were signed during a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A high-level UAE delegation, led by H.H. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, met with Prime Minister Sharif to discuss expanding UAE investments in Pakistan. The delegation expressed interest in deepening economic ties, particularly in the areas of maritime shipping, port efficiency, logistics, and the digitalization of customs processes.

In his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the delegation and thanked the leadership of the UAE, particularly His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE, for their continued support of Pakistan’s development. He acknowledged the role of existing UAE investments in Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral trade and cooperation.

The MoUs signed include collaborations between Pakistan’s Ministries of Maritime Affairs, Aviation, Railways, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) with Abu Dhabi Ports Group. The key areas of cooperation outlined in these agreements include:

– Digital Customs: Improving customs control systems through digital integration.

– Rail Infrastructure: Developing dedicated freight rail corridors to enhance transportation efficiency.

– Maritime Fleet & Services: Upgrading Pakistan’s maritime fleet and marine services to bolster shipping capabilities.

– Airport Infrastructure: Enhancing Pakistan’s international airports to improve logistics and air travel infrastructure.

These agreements are expected to help streamline logistics operations, improve port efficiencies, and modernize Pakistan’s transport and customs sectors, paving the way for greater trade and investment.

The UAE delegation also included H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Kaheel Group, Capt. Mohamed Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan. Senior officials from Abu Dhabi Ports Group were also present.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, along with Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, among other senior government officials.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, had indicated that Pakistan is set to receive more investment from the UAE, with another MoU expected to be signed later. He also mentioned that Pakistan is receiving growing investments from friendly countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and the UAE.

Tarar also announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be traveling to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to attend the Arab Islamic Summit in Riyadh, which will focus on the ongoing situation in Gaza.

In a separate announcement, Tarar highlighted Qatar’s commitment to invest $3 billion across various sectors in Pakistan, following a successful visit by Prime Minister Sharif to Doha.

This series of agreements and investments marks a significant step in strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and the UAE, with promising prospects for future cooperation across multiple sectors.