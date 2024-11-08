Sign inSubscribe
PM unveils electricity Sahulat Package to provide relief for consumers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces a three-month electricity relief program, offering substantial savings for domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers across Pakistan.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has introduced the Electricity Sahulat Package, a three-month relief initiative designed to ease the financial burden on domestic, commercial, and industrial electricity consumers.

Speaking at an event marking Iqbal Day in Islamabad, the Prime Minister announced that the package will be available for additional electricity usage from December 2024 through February 2025.

Under the new scheme, domestic consumers will benefit from a flat rate of Rs. 26.7 per unit, resulting in savings ranging from Rs. 11.42 to Rs. 26 per unit, depending on the existing tariff slab.

For industrial users, the package will reduce electricity costs by Rs. 5.72 to Rs. 15 per unit, offering savings of 18% to 37%. Commercial consumers will experience savings of Rs. 13.46 to Rs. 22 per unit, translating into a 34% to 47% reduction in electricity costs.

The Prime Minister emphasized that this relief package will apply nationwide, ensuring equal benefit for all regions of Pakistan.

In his speech, Shehbaz Sharif also honored the memory of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan’s national poet and philosopher, whose contributions were celebrated on the occasion.

