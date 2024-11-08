Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP injects over Rs9.62 trillion in the market

The SBP accepted total 46 bids cumulatively amounting to Rs9,498.7 billion

By APP
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs9,620.2 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation (OMO) on Friday.
According to OMO results issued, the SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on November 08, 2024 for 7-day and 28-day tenors and accepted total 46 bids cumulatively amounting to Rs9,498.7 billion.
The central bank received 20 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs2,486.75 billion at the rate of return ranging between 15.05 to 15.11 percent while 26 bids were received for the 28-day tenor offering total amount of Rs7,011.95 billion at the rate of return ranging between 15.04 to 15.12 %.
The central bank accepted the entire amount offered through all the 20 bids for 7-day tenor at 15.05 % rate of return and 26 bids for 28-day tenor at 15.04 % rate of return.
Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors and injected Rs121.5 billion in the market.
The central bank received 2 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs121.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 15.09 to 15.15 % while no bid was received for 28-day tenor. The SBP accepted the entire amount of both the offered quotes for 7-day tenor at 15.09% rate of return.
Previous article
PM unveils electricity Sahulat Package to provide relief for consumers
Next article
PM Shehbaz and VEON group discuss IT and 5G expansion in Pakistan
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Abu Dhabi Ports and Pakistan ink four MoUs to boost investment...

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports have signed four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to foster...

NLC achieves milestone with first-ever transit shipment from Karachi to Warsaw

Govt to launch new EV policy by Nov 30, targets 10,000 charging stations by 2030

Wall Street reacts to Trump’s re-election with optimism

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.