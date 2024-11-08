Sign inSubscribe
PM Shehbaz and VEON group discuss IT and 5G expansion in Pakistan

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with a delegation from VEON Group, a global leader in telecommunications and digital services, to discuss the expansion of information technology (IT), digitisation, and 5G services in Pakistan. The meeting, held on Friday, was led by Augie K. Fabela, Chairman of VEON Group.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed the government’s commitment to partnering with VEON Group to advance Pakistan’s IT sector, focusing on innovations in digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI). The Prime Minister praised VEON’s subsidiary, Jazz Group, for its significant contributions to Pakistan’s telecommunications and fintech industries.

“We are eager to work closely with VEON to promote IT, digitisation, and AI in Pakistan,” the Prime Minister said, stressing that the government is actively working to accelerate the development of the telecom and IT sectors.

He further highlighted the government’s goal to increase Pakistan’s IT exports to $25 billion within the next three years, underlining the importance of robust telecommunications in achieving this target.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also spoke about efforts to extend high-speed mobile internet access to remote areas of the country, noting that the introduction of 5G services would be pivotal in achieving the vision of a *Digital Pakistan*. “With the advent of 5G, we can bring fast and reliable internet services to every corner of Pakistan,” he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized the crucial role of the telecom sector in enabling a cashless and digital economy, which is vital for Pakistan’s economic future.

The VEON delegation expressed appreciation for the government’s efforts towards economic stabilization and noted that Pakistan has become an increasingly attractive destination for investment in both the IT and telecom sectors.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and other senior government officials were also present at the meeting.

This meeting comes just weeks after Jazz, VEON’s leading operating company in Pakistan, announced that VEON’s Board of Directors had approved a plan to relocate the company’s headquarters from Amsterdam to Dubai, where its expanding operational hub has been based since early 2022.

