NA committee urges independent status for passport directorate amidst backlog concerns

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior expressed frustration over delays in passport issuance and urged that the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports be granted independence with full administrative and financial control.

The committee, led by Chairman Raja Khurram Nawaz, recommended immediate legislative steps by the Interior Ministry to address the issue.

In the meeting at Parliament House, the Director General of Immigration & Passports reported efforts to resolve the backlog. He said that the recent acquisition of advanced equipment would help process all pending applications by December 15, 2024.

The DG added that outdated 20-year-old machines were still in use and noted that while capacity allowed for only 22,000 passports daily, previous demands reached up to 75,000 passports per day. However, with 25 new printers, capacity has increased, allowing the department to catch up on urgent requests.

The DG disclosed revenue figures, citing Rs50 billion generated last year and Rs20 billion so far this year. He lamented that the finance ministry has resisted efforts to grant the directorate independent authority, despite revenue targets. “The committee’s support is crucial for a revenue-sharing formula to secure necessary funds,” he said.

Committee Chairman Nawaz stressed that with such substantial revenue generation, the passport department should receive adequate funding and suggested either establishing it as an independent authority or merging it with NADRA. Members voiced concerns over the impact of delays on students and patients, with Sahibzada Hamid Raza calling for a streamlined process for these groups.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the public, Zartaj Gul expressed regret that Pakistan’s passport rank has slipped internationally. “We’re a nuclear power but lack paper to print passports,” she said, mentioning her own experience of delayed access to a passport.

The DG assured the committee that advanced German printers, capable of processing 4,000 passports per hour, are in place to eliminate the backlog by mid-December. Additionally, committee members advocated for the issuance of blue passports to National Assembly members.

Addressing electricity theft, the committee unanimously opposed delegating enforcement powers to the police. Officials reported Rs1.8 trillion in outstanding recoveries, but members raised concerns over alleged harassment in local areas. Zartaj Gul, among others, stressed that police involvement in electricity theft cases could lead to abuses.