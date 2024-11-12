Finance minister welcomes APM Terminals’ investment plans for Pakistan

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed APM Terminals’ commitment to invest in Pakistan and assured full support to facilitate the Group, offering a level playing field and an investment-friendly environment.

The minister expressed these remarks during a meeting with APM Terminals’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Keith Svendsen, according to a press release from the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting was attended by Jakob Linulf, Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan; Ambassador Shoaib Sarwar, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Denmark; Rene Piil Pedersen, Managing Director of A.P. Moller Maersk Singapore; Ahmed Hassan, Senior Vice President of A.P. Moller Maersk Group; and Sander Riemersma, Head of Portfolio Strategy at APM Terminals.

Discussions centered on progress following the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the governments of Pakistan and Denmark, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and promoting green, sustainable public-private partnership (PPP) investments to support economic growth.

Keith Svendsen briefed the minister on APM Terminals’ business portfolio and shared plans to develop port infrastructure in Pakistan to boost revenue growth and improve regional trade and connectivity.