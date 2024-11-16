PPL announces hydrocarbon discovery at Shah Bandar Block in Sindh 

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced a discovery of gas and condensate at its exploration well, Pateji X-1, located in Block 2467-16 (Shah Bandar) in Sujawal District, Sindh.

This marks the company’s third consecutive hydrocarbon discovery in the Shah Bandar Block.

The exploration, conducted with a 63% working interest by PPL in collaboration with its joint venture partners Mari Petroleum Company Limited (32%), Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited (2.5%), and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (2.5%), revealed promising results.

The well was drilled to a depth of 2,475 meters in October 2024, targeting hydrocarbon reserves in the Upper Sands of the Lower Goru Formation.

Initial testing reported a production rate of 11.7 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of gas and 198 barrels per day of condensate, with a wellhead flowing pressure of 2,578 psig on a 32/64″ choke.

The discovery is expected to bolster Pakistan’s energy sector by adding indigenous hydrocarbon reserves, reducing dependency on imported fuel, and alleviating the country’s ongoing energy crisis.

PPL stated that the find would contribute to addressing the rising energy demand while saving foreign exchange through domestic production.