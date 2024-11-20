Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s corporate sector contributes Rs23.65 billion to various social causes: report

Public Listed Companies lead the contributions with Rs17.69 billion, reveals Corporate Philanthropy Report 2023

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s corporate sector contributed Rs23.65 billion to various social causes in 2023, marking a 41% increase from Rs16.76 billion in 2022, according to the latest report by the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP).

The PCP’s “Corporate Philanthropy Report 2023” revealed that Public Listed Companies (PLCs) led the contributions with Rs17.69 billion, followed by Public Unlisted Companies (PUCs) with Rs2.60 billion and Private Limited Companies (PvLCs) with Rs3.36 billion.

To honour these contributions, PCP hosted its Corporate Philanthropy Awards 2024, where Minister of State for Finance, Revenue, and Power Ali Pervaiz Malik distributed awards to leading donors. The minister praised the corporate sector’s growing role in supporting government efforts to address social and economic challenges, particularly during crises.

PCP Executive Director Shazia Maqsood Amjad highlighted the corporate sector’s notable response during the 2022 floods, with significant donations from Bank Alfalah Ltd (Rs2.18 billion), Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (Rs500 million), and United Bank Ltd (Rs468 million).

Awards were presented to 18 companies for their contributions, ranked by donation volume and percentage of profit-before-tax (PBT). The recipients included prominent names such as Mari Petroleum Company Ltd, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd, Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd, and Yunus Textile Mills Ltd, among others.

 

 

Previous article
FBR faces revenue losses amid Pakistan-Iran border trade restrictions  
Next article
Bulls dominance continues, KSE-100 crosses 96,000 barrier
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.