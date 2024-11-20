Pakistan’s corporate sector contributes Rs23.65 billion to various social causes: report

Pakistan’s corporate sector contributed Rs23.65 billion to various social causes in 2023, marking a 41% increase from Rs16.76 billion in 2022, according to the latest report by the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP).

The PCP’s “Corporate Philanthropy Report 2023” revealed that Public Listed Companies (PLCs) led the contributions with Rs17.69 billion, followed by Public Unlisted Companies (PUCs) with Rs2.60 billion and Private Limited Companies (PvLCs) with Rs3.36 billion.

To honour these contributions, PCP hosted its Corporate Philanthropy Awards 2024, where Minister of State for Finance, Revenue, and Power Ali Pervaiz Malik distributed awards to leading donors. The minister praised the corporate sector’s growing role in supporting government efforts to address social and economic challenges, particularly during crises.

PCP Executive Director Shazia Maqsood Amjad highlighted the corporate sector’s notable response during the 2022 floods, with significant donations from Bank Alfalah Ltd (Rs2.18 billion), Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (Rs500 million), and United Bank Ltd (Rs468 million).

Awards were presented to 18 companies for their contributions, ranked by donation volume and percentage of profit-before-tax (PBT). The recipients included prominent names such as Mari Petroleum Company Ltd, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd, Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd, and Yunus Textile Mills Ltd, among others.