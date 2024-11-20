FBR faces revenue losses amid Pakistan-Iran border trade restrictions  

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is grappling with significant revenue losses due to restrictions on border trade and the closure of key border points along the Pakistan-Iran frontier.

The Rakhshan and Makran Border Trade Alliance has initiated a complete shutdown in areas like Washuk, Panjgur, and Nokundi to protest against the three-day weekly halt in border trade and curbs on oil transportation.

Alliance representatives stated that the local population is heavily reliant on border trade for survival, given limited alternatives in agriculture and industry.

The matter was also raised during a recent Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting, chaired by Saleem Mandviwala, where concerns over Iranian authorities imposing a 10% levy on Pakistani commercial vehicles were discussed.

Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar noted that Iran also charges $1 per kilometer for vehicles operating within its borders, a policy causing additional financial burdens.

In Nokundi, the closure has disrupted the transport of essential goods, intensifying economic strain for traders and residents. Trade union leaders further highlighted the negative impact of security checkpoints, which have caused delays and financial setbacks.

Similarly, in Panjgur, local trade leaders underscored the dependence of entire communities on cross-border trade for their livelihoods.

FBR Chairman recommended introducing reciprocal taxation on Iranian commercial vehicles entering Pakistan. He suggested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs engage with the Iranian Ambassador to address the issue. Emphasising the importance of equitable policies, he called on the Ministry of Commerce to take an active role in resolving the matter.

These ongoing challenges have not only disrupted border trade but have also severely impacted thousands of families who depend on it for their livelihoods.