Pakistan, China ink $250mn investment MoUs in agriculture, food processing

Pakistani and Chinese companies signed 13 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth $250 million to enhance joint ventures and investment in animal fodder and fruit and vegetable processing sectors.

According to media reports, the agreements were finalised during a Business-to-Business (B2B) Matchmaking Meeting organised by the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing in collaboration with the Board of Investment (BOI). The event marked the third in a series of sector-focused initiatives aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties between the two nations.

The meeting facilitated over 150 B2B engagements, including 30 virtual interactions, providing a robust platform for companies from both countries to explore opportunities and establish partnerships in key agricultural and processing sectors.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, who witnessed the signing ceremony, emphasised the strategic importance of agriculture and food processing in Pakistan-China trade relations. He highlighted Pakistan’s vast agricultural resources and its leading position in the production of fruits, vegetables, and animal products.

The ambassador also lauded the MoUs as a step towards deepening bilateral trade ties and fostering long-term collaborations. The event included presentations, networking sessions, and individual meetings, offering participants insights into investment opportunities in the targeted sectors.

This initiative underscores Pakistan’s continued efforts to leverage its agricultural potential and enhance trade partnerships with China in priority areas.