Profit repatriation by foreign investors jumps 66% to $807m in four months 

The repatriation of profits and dividends by foreign investors increased by 66% to $807.2 million in the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year (FY25), according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Foreign investors repatriated $485 million during the first four months of last year FY24.

In October 2024 alone, foreign investors sent $413 million abroad, comprising $401.8 million as returns on FDI and $12 million on FPI.

Returns on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) surged by 41% during July-October FY25, with $772.5 million repatriated, up from $456 million in the corresponding period of FY24.

During the same timeframe, payments on Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) rose to $34.7 million from $25.2 million.

The food sector recorded the highest outflow, with $186 million repatriated during July-October FY25, significantly higher than $68.4 million during the same period last year.

The power sector followed with $115.5 million in repatriations, while financial businesses accounted for $94.4 million in outflows.