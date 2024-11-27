Sign inSubscribe
Profit repatriation by foreign investors jumps 66% to $807m in four months 

Food sector leads outflows as foreign direct investment returns surge from July to October FY2025

By News Desk
Govt grapples with dollar crunch to buy oil amidst pending syndicated financing

The repatriation of profits and dividends by foreign investors increased by 66% to $807.2 million in the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year (FY25), according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Foreign investors repatriated $485 million during the first four months of last year FY24. 

In October 2024 alone, foreign investors sent $413 million abroad, comprising $401.8 million as returns on FDI and $12 million on FPI.

Returns on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) surged by 41% during July-October FY25, with $772.5 million repatriated, up from $456 million in the corresponding period of FY24. 

During the same timeframe, payments on Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) rose to $34.7 million from $25.2 million.

The food sector recorded the highest outflow, with $186 million repatriated during July-October FY25, significantly higher than $68.4 million during the same period last year. 

The power sector followed with $115.5 million in repatriations, while financial businesses accounted for $94.4 million in outflows.

