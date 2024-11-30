TikTok and Meta criticize Australia’s rushed under-16 social media ban

Australia’s decision to ban children under 16 from accessing social media, approved late Thursday, has drawn criticism from tech giants, which argue the law was rushed and could have unintended consequences for the digital economy.The law, aimed at safeguarding minors, imposes fines of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million) on platforms like TikTok, Meta, and Snapchat for non-compliance.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended the law Friday, saying, “We’re prioritizing the safety of our kids. This is a necessary step to address mental health risks associated with excessive social media use.”

However, tech companies and industry groups raised alarms about its impact on business operations and user behavior. A TikTok spokesperson issued a warning, highlighting that the ban could push young users toward less regulated and potentially unsafe online spaces.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, expressed frustration, calling the legislative process “predetermined.” A Meta representative said that the rushed nature of this law leaves critical questions unanswered. We need a collaborative approach, not rushed policy-making.

Despite criticism, the government stood firm, with Albanese remarking, “We don’t claim perfection in implementation, but doing nothing is not an option. Like the alcohol ban for minors, it’s about sending the right message.”

The law also intensifies scrutiny of Big Tech in Australia, which has already implemented measures like forcing social media platforms to pay for news content and addressing online scams. The enforcement trial begins in January, with the full ban to take effect by November 2025.