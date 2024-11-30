Sign inSubscribe
Tech

TikTok and Meta criticize Australia’s rushed under-16 social media ban

The law aims to safeguard minors and imposes fines of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million) on platforms like TikTok, Meta, and Snapchat for non-compliance

By Monitoring Desk

Australia’s decision to ban children under 16 from accessing social media, approved late Thursday, has drawn criticism from tech giants, which argue the law was rushed and could have unintended consequences for the digital economy.The law, aimed at safeguarding minors, imposes fines of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million) on platforms like TikTok, Meta, and Snapchat for non-compliance.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended the law Friday, saying, “We’re prioritizing the safety of our kids. This is a necessary step to address mental health risks associated with excessive social media use.”

However, tech companies and industry groups raised alarms about its impact on business operations and user behavior. A TikTok spokesperson issued a warning, highlighting that the ban could push young users toward less regulated and potentially unsafe online spaces.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, expressed frustration, calling the legislative process “predetermined.” A Meta representative said that the rushed nature of this law leaves critical questions unanswered. We need a collaborative approach, not rushed policy-making.

Despite criticism, the government stood firm, with Albanese remarking, “We don’t claim perfection in implementation, but doing nothing is not an option. Like the alcohol ban for minors, it’s about sending the right message.”

The law also intensifies scrutiny of Big Tech in Australia, which has already implemented measures like forcing social media platforms to pay for news content and addressing online scams. The enforcement trial begins in January, with the full ban to take effect by November 2025.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, November 30, 2024
Next article
J.P. Morgan drops $162M lawsuit against Tesla stock deal
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Gold price in Pakistan for today, November 30, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

Pakistan Railways revenue increases by 14% to Rs33 billion in five months

Meezan Bank wins ‘Best Bank of Pakistan’, BOP claims two of seven awards

Reduced external financing needs, improving macroeconomics to sustain foreign interest in equities: report

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.