Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

J.P. Morgan drops $162M lawsuit against Tesla stock deal

The resolution ends a contentious chapter between the major U.S. bank and the electric vehicle leader

By Monitoring Desk

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. has agreed to drop its $162 million lawsuit against Tesla Inc. after a three-year legal dispute over stock warrants.

Both companies announced the decision on Friday in a court filing in Manhattan, where they agreed to dismiss their claims against each other without the option to refile. Details of any settlement were not disclosed, and neither company responded to requests for comment.

The lawsuit stemmed from a 2014 agreement in which Tesla sold stock warrants to J.P. Morgan. These warrants allowed the bank to buy Tesla shares at a specific price on a future date.

J.P. Morgan alleged Tesla breached the contract in 2018 after a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk caused the company’s stock to fluctuate significantly. In the tweet, Musk said he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 per share and claimed he had “funding secured.”

He later abandoned the plan, causing further stock price volatility.

J.P. Morgan adjusted the strike price of the warrants following the tweet and claimed Tesla owed payments based on these changes. Tesla countersued in 2023, accusing the bank of acting in bad faith to profit from the situation.

The court filing on Friday came after a judge ruled against J.P. Morgan’s request to dismiss Tesla’s countersuit in September. The resolution ends a contentious chapter between the major U.S. bank and the electric vehicle leader.

Previous article
TikTok and Meta criticize Australia’s rushed under-16 social media ban
Next article
Pakistan’s 5G auction faces spectrum and policy challenges
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Gold price in Pakistan for today, November 30, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

Pakistan Railways revenue increases by 14% to Rs33 billion in five months

Meezan Bank wins ‘Best Bank of Pakistan’, BOP claims two of seven awards

Reduced external financing needs, improving macroeconomics to sustain foreign interest in equities: report

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.