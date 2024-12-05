Sign inSubscribe
Fire incident disrupts operations at Pakistan International Bulk Terminal

PIBT Terminal Faces Temporary Delays in Coal Discharge Following Fire Incident

By News Desk

A fire incident at the Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBT) on November 19, 2024, has caused significant damage to a portion of the terminal’s infrastructure. The fire, which occurred while a coal cargo was being discharged, was beyond the company’s control and has impacted its ability to fully meet its operational commitments.

Despite the damage, PIBT has implemented alternate arrangements to continue terminal operations. However, the company acknowledged that its capacity to discharge cargo on behalf of its customers has been temporarily affected, leading to possible delays.

PIBT assured stakeholders that it is working diligently to manage cargo discharge smoothly and expects operations to return to normal by December 2024.

The incident has been reported to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) as per regulatory requirements.

PIBT remains optimistic about resuming its standard operational pace and minimizing disruptions to customer commitments.

