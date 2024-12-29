CDA pushes for eco-friendly public transport

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is intensifying its push to establish an environmentally sustainable public transport system in Islamabad.

In a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday, officials reviewed the progress of electric and feeder bus operations. Senior members from Planning, Technology, and Finance departments participated in the session.

The initiative includes 160 electric buses allocated to feeder routes, seamlessly integrated with the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network. Four feeder routes, operational since July, have already seen notable increases in daily ridership.

On December 25, the network was further expanded with the launch of four new routes connecting Sector B-17 to N-5 Metro Bus Station, Taramri (Park Road) to Aabpara, Sectors I-8 and I-9 to Faiz Ahmad Faiz Metro Station, and Sector D-12 to G-10 Metro Station. These routes provide seamless connectivity to the Red, Green, Orange, and Blue Metro Bus Lines.

To support the operations, the CDA has established charging infrastructure at the Jinnah Convention Centre and Sector H-9, while construction of a permanent charging station at Zero Point is underway. This state-of-the-art facility will include 20 charging points capable of charging up to 40 buses simultaneously, with a groundbreaking ceremony planned soon.

Chairman Randhawa expressed satisfaction with the progress and directed the swift launch of the remaining 13 feeder routes. He also emphasized reducing reliance on government subsidies by introducing revenue-generating measures like digital advertising boards in metro buses and terminals.

Despite progress, challenges persist, particularly with the current shortage of charging points. Buses on the four new routes are operating with intervals of 20 to 30 minutes, but the frequency is expected to improve to every 5 to 10 minutes as commuter demand grows.

The CDA, in collaboration with the National Transport Research Centre (NTRC), is committed to bolstering sustainability efforts by transitioning all CDA and commercial vehicles to electric buses. These steps mark significant progress in Islamabad’s journey towards a greener and more efficient public transportation system.