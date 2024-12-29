Sign inSubscribe
PHMEA alleges harassment by Punjab Labour Department during factory raids

The industry complies with social security laws, pays workers’ dues, and follows the Rs37,000 minimum wage, but Labour Department and Social Security teams harass factory owners, says Senior Vice Chairman

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMEA) has raised concerns over surprise raids conducted by the Punjab Labour and Human Resources Department on factories in Faisalabad, alleging harassment of factory owners.

Hazar Khan, Senior Vice Chairman of PHMEA, stated that the industry is fully complying with social security laws, paying workers’ dues, and adhering to the minimum monthly salary of Rs37,000 mandated by the Punjab government. He noted that social security laws do not cap wages, and contributions are being made accordingly.

However, he alleged that teams led by the Labour Department Coordinator and the Social Security Commissioner have been harassing factory owners over the past few days. “These raids are forcing factories to meet additional demands, which could disrupt Christmas and New Year orders and risk worker unemployment,” Khan warned.

He called on the government to immediately halt the raids and reinstate officers from the Social Security and Labour Departments who were recently suspended. He further warned that if the issue is not addressed, the association would hold a press conference and consider calling a strike.

The PHMEA has urged authorities to consider the ongoing challenges faced by the textile industry, emphasizing that such actions could exacerbate the sector’s financial difficulties and harm its ability to fulfill international orders.

