LHC emphasizes prison industries and skill development for inmates

The court stresses the alignment of educational curricula in prisons with public and private institutions to enhance inmates’ employability after release

By Monitoring Desk

The Lahore High Court has directed the government to revamp jail industries and equip inmates with essential skills to aid their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

The court stressed the alignment of educational curricula in prisons with public and private institutions to enhance inmates’ employability after release.

Responding to a public interest petition filed by human rights activist Rida Qazi, the court highlighted the need for productive engagement of prisoners in manufacturing and skilled labor. It directed the establishment of open prisons with minimum security, where inmates in the final year of their sentence can participate in community work and industrial activities to prepare for reintegration.

The High Court also advised streamlining the parole process, recommending that parolees be engaged in industries and commercial sectors based on their qualifications, skills, and age. Furthermore, the court urged the government to expand vocational training programs within prisons and align them with the needs of local industries to boost economic prospects for released inmates.

To enhance operational efficiency, the court called for the introduction of an Electronic Prisoner File Management System to ensure transparency and track skill development progress. It also proposed establishing modern jail industries and leveraging partnerships with commercial enterprises to create work opportunities for inmates.

The court underscored the importance of training prison staff to manage industrial setups and equip inmates with manufacturing and technical skills, ensuring that they contribute meaningfully to economic activities while in confinement. Regular progress reports on these reforms are to be submitted to the monitoring judge for oversight.

