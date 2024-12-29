Sign inSubscribe
Cellular subscriptions fall to 193.238 million by November end

Jazz, Ufone, and Zong see growth in 4G users but a decline in 3G subscribers, while Telenor reports decreases in 3G users and a slight drop in 4G users

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The number of cellular subscribers, 3G/4G users, and overall penetration in Pakistan saw a decline in November 2024, according to data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Cellular subscriptions fell slightly from 193.309 million in October to 193.238 million in November. Similarly, 3G and 4G users decreased from 139.123 million in October to 139.037 million in November. Mobile broadband penetration dropped from 57.02 percent in October to 56.9 percent in November, while total teledensity reduced from 80.3 percent to 80.1 percent during the same period.

Among operators, Jazz reported a decrease in 3G users from 2.087 million in October to 1.549 million in November. However, its 4G users grew from 49.861 million to 50.191 million. Zong also saw a slight drop in 3G subscribers, from 1.893 million to 1.867 million, while its 4G users increased from 38.125 million to 38.300 million.

Telenor experienced a decline in both 3G and 4G subscribers. Its 3G users dropped from 1.434 million in October to 1.388 million in November, and 4G users went from 25.478 million to 25.428 million. Ufone’s 3G users decreased from 2.100 million to 2.047 million, but its 4G subscribers rose from 16.433 million to 16.473 million.

The PTA also reported handling 15,861 complaints from telecom consumers in November, resolving 15,748 cases, a 99 percent resolution rate. Most complaints were about Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), which make up the largest share of telecom users. Of the 15,375 complaints against CMOs, 15,291 (99.5 percent) were resolved.

Breaking it down by operators, Jazz received 6,271 complaints, resolving 99.9 percent of them. Telenor addressed 98.4 percent of its 3,084 complaints, Zong resolved 99.7 percent of 4,087 complaints, and Ufone handled 99.3 percent of 1,915 complaints.

In addition to CMOs, the PTA received 120 complaints about basic telephony services, resolving 97.5 percent, and 352 complaints about ISPs, with 92.6 percent addressed.

