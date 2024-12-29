Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Government saves Rs1 trillion through renegotiated IPP deals

The Minister for Power says settling contracts with 16 more IPPs saves the nation Rs481 billion

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari announced on Saturday that the government has successfully saved Rs1 trillion by renegotiating agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

He attributed this achievement to a collaborative “whole-of-government” effort, supported by Army Chief General Asim Munir.

Speaking at a press conference about the power sector’s nine-month performance, the minister said agreements with 16 IPPs will be finalized soon. He added that contracts with five IPPs were terminated, saving Rs411 billion, while settlements with eight bagasse-based IPPs will save Rs238.224 billion.

The minister shared that renegotiating contracts with 16 more IPPs is expected to save Rs481 billion. Talks with Chinese IPPs have also begun, except those linked to nuclear plants, and re-profiling the debt of one nuclear plant has already reduced tariffs by Rs1.5 per unit.

Responding to a question, he stated that the solar net metering buyback rate will be lowered to ensure consumers recover their investments within four years. “The net metering buyback rates will be reduced soon, as other paying consumers are currently carrying a financial burden of Rs150 billion,” he explained.

On privatisation, the minister revealed that IESCO, GEPCO, and FESCO will be privatised by 2025. Amendments approved by Nepra with a majority vote will be withdrawn, and reforms will be introduced in the regulatory authority.

He noted the government has filed a review motion with Nepra regarding KE’s tariff determination for the next seven years, terming the requested rates unfair. “We hope Nepra will consider our review, as Rs10 per unit increases would negatively impact consumers,” he added.

The minister highlighted a drop in electricity prices, with the average rate falling from Rs48.70 in June 2023 to Rs44.04 per unit. Industrial rates also decreased from Rs58.5 to Rs47.17 per unit during the same period.

He announced that cross-subsidies worth Rs150 billion for industries have been removed to boost growth and job creation. The transmission system is being upgraded, with NTDC divided into three entities, and projects like the South-North transmission corridor and a Battery Energy Storage System are in progress.

On reforms, he stated that Discos are moving towards privatisation or concession models, and independent boards have been appointed. Debt restructuring efforts aim to shift circular debt costs to the national budget, reducing electricity bills.

He also mentioned that IGCEP 2024-34 would soon be finalised, focusing on adding energy on a least-cost basis. The government is converting 27,000 agricultural tube wells in Balochistan to solar power, with costs shared between federal and provincial governments.

The Bijli Sahulat Package offers discounted tariffs, providing savings for households, businesses, and industries. Plans are underway to auction redundant generation assets and introduce special EV tariffs to promote sustainability.

The minister criticised Discos’ low recovery rates, which contribute to Rs250 billion in losses, and noted that circular debt, now at Rs2.2 trillion, raises electricity costs. He also acknowledged support from Army Chief General Asim Munir and Lt General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal in renegotiating IPP deals.

Previous article
Villa Ayun earns international acclaim for eco-tourism and heritage preservation in Chitral
Next article
Cellular subscriptions fall to 193.238 million by November end
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Cellular subscriptions fall to 193.238 million by November end

Jazz, Ufone, and Zong see growth in 4G users but a decline in 3G subscribers, while Telenor reports decreases in 3G users and a slight drop in 4G users

Villa Ayun earns international acclaim for eco-tourism and heritage preservation in Chitral

Manmohan Singh, former Indian prime minister, 1932-2024

Lahore installs Pakistan’s first anti-smog tower

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.