Chicken prices soar in Lahore, Karachi as retailers defy official rates

Chicken prices in Lahore have surged significantly as retailers openly flout the official rate lists issued by the district government.

For the past week, official prices for live broiler chicken were set at Rs397 to Rs411 per kilogram, while chicken meat was priced at Rs595 per kilogram. However, these rates have been ignored, with live chicken selling at Rs550 to Rs600 per kilogram and chicken meat being sold at prices as high as Rs750 to Rs1,200 per kilogram.

Retailers in Lahore are reportedly not displaying the official rate lists, refusing to sell chicken at the fixed prices. Despite repeated violations, there has been no enforcement action from the district government.

In Karachi, chicken prices have also seen a steep rise. The official price for live broiler chicken was set at Rs410 per kilogram, but it is being sold at wholesale rates of Rs480 per kilogram, with retail prices reaching Rs700 to Rs740 per kilogram.

Boneless chicken in Karachi is being sold at Rs840 per kilogram. Similarly, egg prices have surged, with the official rate at Rs300 per dozen, but eggs are being sold at Rs380 per dozen in the market.

Retailers in Karachi have attributed the price hike to increased demand during the winter season, which they claim has disrupted the demand-supply balance. They also allege that the Karachi commissioner has not updated the official rate list for two days, prompting vendors to charge arbitrary prices.

Consumers have voiced their frustration and called for strict enforcement of the price lists to curb profiteering.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, chicken prices have seen a slight decline after last week’s steep spike. The price of live chicken dropped by Rs25 per kilogram, now selling at Rs485 per kilogram compared to Rs510 per kilogram last week.

Chicken meat prices have also decreased by Rs42 per kilogram, now selling at Rs758 per kilogram, down from Rs800 per kilogram last week.

This decline follows a sharp increase earlier, when live chicken prices rose by Rs150 per kilogram and chicken meat prices surged by Rs250 per kilogram. Despite the recent decrease, prices in Islamabad remain higher than average, highlighting the volatility in chicken prices across major cities.

Consumers in Lahore and Karachi have urged authorities to enforce official rates and take action against profiteers to provide relief from escalating food costs.