ECC bans ozone-depleting insulation and foaming materials 

Import of HCFC-blended polyol halted, industry status granted to warehousing and logistics sector

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, has approved an immediate ban on ozone-depleting insulation and foaming materials — polyol blended with hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC-141b and HCFC-142b) — citing environmental concerns. 

The ban, effective at the end of January, prohibits opening new letters of credit (LCs) for these materials and directs the completion of legal and procedural requirements within two weeks.

The commerce ministry presented the summary before ECC, highlighting the environmental hazards posed by HCFC-blended polyol used in refrigeration, insulation, and foaming sectors. It was noted that many countries had banned these materials decades ago and alternative eco-friendly options were readily available in the global market. Domestic industries have also largely transitioned to these alternatives, ensuring minimal disruption. 

The ECC also instructed the Ministry Climate Change to collaborate with the Ministry of Industries to provide adequate notice to affected industries.

In the same meeting, the ECC reiterated its decision from August 15, 2024, granting industry status to the warehousing and logistics sector. The finance minister expressed dissatisfaction over the non-implementation of the earlier decision despite a lapse of nearly five months. 

Stressing the importance of timely action, he directed participants to prioritize transparency and efficiency in policy execution.

“The ECC reiterated its previous decision to approve the summary declaring warehousing and logistics as an industry,” an official statement said. 

