Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

 ATIR dismisses appeal over scanned signature by overseas Pakistani

Tax experts urge FBR to amend laws for non-resident taxpayers

By Monitoring Desk

The Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) Islamabad has dismissed an appeal filed by an overseas Pakistani due to the use of electronically scanned signatures on the affidavit and appeal documents.

The two-member Division Bench-I of ATIR issued the decision in favor of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), sparking concerns among tax professionals about the implications for non-resident individuals. Tax advisers have called the ruling “harsh” for overseas Pakistanis who face challenges in sending manually signed documents from abroad.

The dismissed case involved an individual who filed an electronic income tax return for the tax year under consideration, declaring an income of Rs9,285,590. The return was deemed an original assessment under Section 120(1) of the Income Tax Ordinance. However, the FBR selected the case for audit under Section 214C of the Ordinance, notifying the taxpayer via the IRIS system.

In response to the audit, the taxpayer submitted an online reply and supporting documents on March 15, 2024, but the response was found unsatisfactory. Consequently, an order under Section 122(1) of the Ordinance was passed on May 20, 2024. The taxpayer challenged this order before ATIR on multiple grounds.

ATIR noted that the appeal and accompanying applications bore electronically scanned signatures, which are not permissible under the law. The tribunal stated that the power of attorney (POA) provided did not explicitly authorize the taxpayer’s representative—a chartered accountant firm—to file an appeal, despite granting authority for representation, arguments, and order collection.

The ATIR order clarified that filing an appeal is a distinct legal act requiring explicit authorization in the POA. Additionally, the appeal was filed beyond the prescribed time limit, and the affidavit and condonation application submitted for the delay also contained scanned signatures.

While the taxpayer is a non-resident living abroad, the POA was signed by two witnesses and attested by a Notary Public in Islamabad. However, the tribunal ruled that these measures did not meet the legal requirement for filing an appeal, resulting in the dismissal.

The decision has intensified calls for the FBR to address the grievances of overseas taxpayers, particularly by enabling the use of digital signatures in legal and tax-related filings.

Tax professionals urged the FBR to amend the law to accept electronically scanned signatures for appeals, emphasizing the additional costs and logistical hurdles non-resident taxpayers face when using international courier services to submit handwritten signatures.

Previous article
ECC bans ozone-depleting insulation and foaming materials 
Next article
TCP receives 11 bids for 50,000 metric tons of rice export to Bangladesh
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.