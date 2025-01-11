Cabinet approves amendment to PTA Act for revising chairman, members’ pay packages

The federal cabinet has approved an amendment to the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organisation) Act, 1996, empowering the federal government to determine the pay packages of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman and members.

The decision comes amid audit objections regarding allowances drawn by PTA officials, which were previously governed by MP-I and MP-II scales along with additional allowances approved under senior executive grades. According to audit recommendations, allowances should be limited to those under the management pay (MP) scales, creating a divergence of opinions between the audit authorities and the Law and Justice Division.

To resolve the ambiguity, the PTA had requested an amendment to Section 3(7) of the Act, proposing that the prime minister be authorised to set the salary and privileges of the chairman and members.

The proposal gained traction after comparisons were made with other regulatory authorities, such as Ogra, Nepra, and Special Technology Zones Authority, where the federal government or the prime minister determines remuneration packages.

During a recent cabinet meeting, it was highlighted that the current provisions in the PTA Act created inconsistencies in the remuneration structure compared to similar regulatory bodies. The Cabinet Division, therefore, suggested amending Section 3(7) to align the PTA with other regulators and eliminate ambiguities.

The proposed amendment specifies that the chairman and members of PTA will receive remuneration determined by the federal government for their respective terms. The draft amendment, vetted by the Ministry of Law, was presented to the cabinet for approval.

Following discussions, the cabinet approved the amendment, paving the way for a revised and standardised remuneration framework for PTA officials. The decision is expected to streamline pay structures and ensure consistency across regulatory authorities operating under the federal government’s purview.