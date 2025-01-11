Three global satellite internet operators seek entry into Pakistan

Pakistan’s satellite communications sector has drawn significant interest from global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) operators, including Starlink, OneWeb, and Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology, but regulatory delays have hindered their operations in the country, as reported by The News.

According to sources, none of these companies have been granted the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), the authority overseeing outer space and upper atmosphere regulations under the Pakistan Space Activities Rules-2024.

Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, has reportedly made concerted efforts for over four years to secure approval to operate in Pakistan. The company claims to have complied with all regulatory and security requirements, working closely with the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and other relevant agencies to meet the country’s stringent standards.

Despite signing a retailer agreement with Paksat and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Starlink has been unable to secure the NOC required for a license from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The delay, according to insiders, has been communicated to the authorities at multiple levels, including the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Starlink’s proposed investment in Pakistan includes millions of dollars for local network infrastructure, such as purchasing colocation space in data centers, fiber optic connectivity, and construction materials. The company also plans recurring expenditures on operational needs, potentially benefiting local businesses, including Paksat.

While regulatory hurdles persist, the government has reiterated its commitment to fostering digital inclusion through the PSARB, which was established to regulate satellite-based services. Industry experts emphasize that accelerating the approval process is essential for leveraging LEO technologies to boost the country’s digital transformation.

With global LEO operators ready to invest and operate in Pakistan, the delay in issuing NOCs remains a critical roadblock to expanding satellite-based internet connectivity and attracting substantial foreign investment.