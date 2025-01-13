FBR’s decision to procure 1,010 Honda City cars worth Rs6bn faces public backlash

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has come under public criticism for its decision to procure 1,010 brand-new Honda City 1.2L CVT cars at an estimated cost of Rs6 billion.

According to media reports, a notification issued on January 10, 2025, addressed to Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, confirmed the issuance of a Letter of Intent for the purchase, sparking a social media backlash.

The purchase will be executed in two phases, with the FBR paying Rs3 billion upfront for 500 vehicles and partially covering the cost of the remaining 510 units. Delivery will commence this month and conclude by May 2025, with 75 cars arriving in January, 200 in February, and the remainder spread over the following months.

According to the notification, the vehicles will come equipped with several features, including a navigation system with reverse cameras, a high-grade interior, free periodic maintenance for up to 20,000 km or 12 months, a four-year extended warranty, FBR logos on the front doors and windscreen, and tracking systems with a one-year service plan.

Social media erupted with criticism, as users questioned the expenditure amid the country’s economic challenges and rising taxes on common citizens especially on salaried class.

On the other hand, FBR officials defended the purchase, stating it was necessary to enhance operational efficiency. The cars will reportedly be used for official duties, including tax collection activities.