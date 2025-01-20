How profitable is Islamic banking?

The record profitability of the Islamic banking sector is, by now, a well-known fact and, besides raising accusations of hypocrisy and taking advantage of people’s religious faith, it has also provoked a policy response from the State Bank of Pakistan. But exactly where does the profitability of this sector come from, and how structural is it? Specifically, are the record profits at Islamic banks – which are undeniable – the result of rent-seeking behaviour on the part of the Islamic banking sector, or are they simply a cyclical rise in profitability that can come from a time of high interest rates?

In this story, we will attempt to answer these questions by comparing the profitability of Islamic banks to the industry as a whole, the bulk of which is still conventional, and examine the determinants of that profitability. What we will not do is comment on the religious foundations of Islamic finance. We are not religious scholars and will not pretend otherwise, nor insert ourselves in a debate in which we cannot offer informed comment.

As always, we will dispense with the suspense up front: Profit’s analysis of the data from the banking sector suggests that while there appear to have been some regulatory advantages available to Islamic banks until recent changes, the industry’s profitability has less to do with that regulatory arbitrage and more to do with the fact that it is dominated by what is clearly one of Pakistan’s best run banks: Meezan Bank.

Here is the summary of our evidence for the above statement: remove Meezan Bank from the Islamic banking industry’s statistics, and then calculate their profitability and you will find that the Islamic banking sector, ex-Meezan, has underperformed the conventional banking sector in terms of return on equity for every single year for the past 15 years for which we can gather consistent data.

So what exactly is going on? Is the Islamic banking industry not a profit powerhouse for the banking sector as a whole? Aren’t all the major banks looking at Islamic banking as a major component of their expansion strategy, or at least were until the recent court rulings that require the entire industry to convert to Islamic banking? And would the entire industry converting to Islamic banking result in a more exploitative banking sector for their customers?

To answer these questions, we will go about our analysis in the following way:

Has the Islamic banking sector always been more profitable than the conventional banking sector, and if not, when did trends turn? How much of the Islamic banking sector’s superior profitability has been due to the performance of Meezan Bank alone? What are the determinants of the sector’s higher profitability beyond just Meezan Bank? What will the answers to all of the above questions mean for Pakistani banking customers when the entire industry is made to shift its model towards Islamic banking?

But first, a note on how we did this analysis.

Method of analysis (feel free to skip)

The core of this analysis is our attempt at a 5-step Dupont analysis on the Pakistani banking sector, broken out into its various components. Strictly speaking, a Dupont analysis on the banking sector is not normally done, since the Dupont analysis was developed for conventional companies, and banks have financial statements that are very different from ordinary companies.

For those unfamiliar, a Dupont analysis views return on equity as the most important measure of profitability for a company based on the logic that it represents the profitability as measured from the perspective of the owners of the company. It then disaggregates the components of return on equity to understand where the drivers of under or overperformance are coming from.

As we stated, since banks have very different financial statements, a strict Dupont analysis is not something we have been able to complete, though we have gotten somewhat close to it. We have compared return on equity, of course, since that is also the most important measure of profitability for banks. And while financial leverage operates differently in banks than it does in other companies, it is nonetheless useful to compare those in much the same way one would for a manufacturing company. We also looked at operating margin, though the metric we used is the efficiency ratio, which is the non-interest expenses for the bank divided by its total revenue (defined as net interest income and total non-interest income).

But instead of asset turnover, we have looked at net interest margin – and its components – since that is a more relevant metric for banks. Interest burden would not be a relevant metric since interest operates very differently for banks than it does for other companies. And given the fact that we are looking at companies in the same sector, we ignored the tax burden metric.

For each of these metrics, we examined financial data for the banking sector utilizing data from their financial statements – as well as from the State Bank of Pakistan. This data goes back to 2003 from some metrics, though not all of them were directly comparable.

For the Islamic banking sector, we utilized data for just the pure-play Islamic banks and did not include the banks that only recently converted to purely Islamic banking (such as Faysal Bank and Bank Makramah) to avoid the lumpy changes that came during the years these banks transitioned from conventional to Islamic. We compared these data points to those of the banking sector as a whole, not just the conventional sector. A more thorough analysis would more completely separate conventional vs Islamic, but since the overwhelming majority of the banking sector is still conventional, it serves as a useful proxy for the conventional sector’s data.

The Islamic banking profit boom is recent

One of the biggest critiques against the Islamic banking industry is that its profitability is the result of its ability to generate higher net interest margins than conventional banks because of regulations that limit the net interest margins for conventional banks but exempt Islamic banks from such limitations.

The rule in question is the minimum deposits rate (MDR) rule, which the State Bank of Pakistan implemented in 2008 towards the end of the Musharraf-era banking boom. Back then, the banks would offer very low interest rates on savings deposits almost regardless of what the benchmark lending interest rates would be, allowing themselves to generate high net interest margins. The net interest margin is the difference between the interest rate that banks earn on their loans and the interest rate they pay out on deposits. It tends to be the largest component of any bank’s revenue.

The State Bank initially implemented a minimum interest rate of 5% on all savings accounts. The Islamic banks argued that Shariah compliance requirements would not permit them to offer a guaranteed rate of return on savings accounts. The State Bank relented and exempted Islamic banks from the MDR requirement.

The rule ended up not having much effect in the first five years of implementation. During that time, the benchmark SBP discount rate never went below 10%, which meant that a 5% minimum rate on savings accounts had a minimal impact. So in September 2013, the State Bank made the rule even more stringent, making them pay an interest rate that could only be 50 basis points below the SBP Repo Rate (Interest Rate Corridor – Floor), which in effect meant about 3% below the benchmark discount rate. Again, however, the Islamic banking sector was exempted from this requirement.

One would think that, if the MDR exemption was the main driving factor behind the industry’s outperformance, it would have had a near immediate impact on its profitability. But the fact remains that until the end of 2018, the conventional banking sector had a higher return on equity than the Islamic banking sector. In other words, for a full 10 years after the MDR regulations were introduced in a supposed disadvantage to conventional banks, the conventional banks continued to outperform the Islamic banks.

What changed in 2018 to cause the advantage to suddenly appear? More importantly, why did this exemption not have an effect in the first decade of its implementation. One can only conclude that the MDR regulatory loophole is, at best, an insufficient explanation for the recent boom in Islamic banking profits.

To profit from Islamic banking, be Meezan

To be clear, Meezan Bank started outperforming the conventional banking sector in 2008 and has had a higher return on equity than the industry average for every year since 2008. But one bank outperforming the conventional banking industry – and all the others collectively underperforming – seems far less like a compelling case for regulations explaining the divergence and more a case of one bank doing exceptionally well and the others struggling to catch up.

The dominance of Meezan is by this time a well documented fact. Despite a mass of competitors having jumped into the industry, Meezan still accounts for about 33% of Islamic banking deposits in Pakistan as of the end of 2023. More impressively, it accounts for 43% of the industry’s profits.

Of course, this dominance has been waning of late. While Meezan is still growing its deposits at a rapid clip, there are other Islamic banks that are growing faster, including MCB Islamic Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank. But the scale and profitability of Meezan are clearly still a unique asset for the bank.

The charge against the Islamic banking industry is that they underpay returns to their depositors and take advantage of their religious faith, since many depositors for whom Islamic banking is important are willing to accept lower returns on their savings and other deposits in order to ensure that their money is in an institution that aligns with their beliefs.

What needs to be understood is that this is true, but only for Meezan Bank. All other Islamic banks still need to compete for deposits by offering higher rates of return. As recently as 2021, the average cost of deposits at Islamic banks not named Meezan Bank was higher than that of conventional banks. The Islamic average is brought down below that of conventional banks by Meezan, which has a very high ratio of people with current accounts.

This is where the statistic we cited earlier comes in: in terms of both cost of deposits and return on equity, Meezan Bank has done better than the conventional banking sector, but the Islamic banking sector has, for the most part, done worse than the conventional banking sector.

In other words, there is only one rule to earn higher-than-average profits from the Islamic banking sector in Pakistan: be Meezan Bank.

Determinants of profitability

Across most other measures of financial performance of banks, it is much the same story: Islamic banks do better than conventional banks, but only if you include Meezan. One metric where Meezan does worse than conventional banks is that it earns a lower rate of return on its lending activities compared to the interest earned by conventional banks on their lending books.

The principle in Pakistan’s Islamic banking sector is: you may be able to persuade the depositor to accept a lower rate of return, but you will also be able to command a lower rate of return on your lending, because the borrowers know that you have more deposits than you know what to do with, and so they are at an advantage in any negotiation on the price of money.

Another metric with somewhat surprising results: Islamic banks have historically been more leveraged than their conventional counterparts. This means that they tend to have less capital on their balance sheet relative to the loans that they give out. While this year Islamic banks are operating at a lower leverage ratio compared to conventional banks (assets at 16.5x equity compared to 19x for conventional banks), over the past decade, Islamic banks have averaged a leverage ratio of 17.2x equity compared to 15.8x for conventional banks.

One data point that could potentially be useful to measure if the data was readily available (but is not): the cost of running a conventional branch versus running and Islamic one.

Nonetheless, the broader result is clear: the Islamic banking industry – despite appearances – faces the same competitive pressures that conventional banks do, and Meezan Bank’s advantage in the industry appears to be not too dissimilar to the kind of advantage brand-name banks in mature markets have.

JPMorgan Chase Bank – the largest bank in the United States – offers far lower interest rates than most of its smaller competitors, because the people depositing their money at JPMorgan Chase want to do business with the bank famous for its “fortress balance sheet” and are willing to accept lower returns to do so. Meezan Bank is able to offer lower returns because people in Pakistan would like to deposit their money in Pakistan’s most well-known Islamic bank and are willing to accept lower rates for the privilege.

Islamic banks also appear to have an inconsistent advantage with respect to conventional banks with respect to non-performing loans. Some years, the Islamic banks do better than conventional banks, and some years it is the opposite.

What does this mean for the system-wide Shariah conversion?

All of this gives us a preview of what may come should the country’s entire financial services sector be converted to Islamic finance over the next few years.

The idea that Pakistan must abolish conventional banking has been a long-time coming. In April 2022, the Federal Shariat Court ruled that “riba” (interest) was prohibited in all forms and mandated Pakistan’s shift to an interest-free economy by December 2027. This ruling requires the removal of the term “interest” from all applicable legal clauses and necessitates amendments to relevant laws.

On January 21, 2024, Pakistan’s parliament passed a constitutional amendment bill stipulating that all forms of “riba” or interest must be eliminated before January 1, 2028. This amendment changes Article 38 (f) of Pakistan’s constitution, which previously called for the elimination of interest “as early as possible.”

The key thing to note is that the common misconception about Islamic banking – that it relies on its customers being willing to accept lower rates of return – turned out to not be true upon closer examination. Oddly enough, the evidence seems to suggest that despite laws explicitly allowing Islamic banks to offer lower returns than conventional banks, the actual rates offering to Islamic banking customers were determined not by that regulation but instead by the relative strength of the brand of each Islamic bank.

What this means is that when the banks are made to move towards Islamic banking, the competitive dynamics that determine interest rates for both deposits and loans are unlikely to materially change.

There is nothing systematic about Islamic finance lowering the cost of borrowing, or lowering the rate of return being made available to fixed income security holders. It is entirely a function of the fact that since the industry is a small portion of the overall banking market in Pakistan, one well-run, dominant player appears to be skewing the stats on the industry as a whole.

That, in turn, means that Islamic banks are unlikely to be rent-seekers. This does not mean, of course, that there are not significant problems with the Islamic banking sector. It just means that there is nothing inherently worse or better about Islamic banking from a purely microeconomic perspective.

In short, the transition to Islamic banking in Pakistan is unlikely to fundamentally alter the competitive landscape or the core dynamics of the banking sector. The perception of Islamic banks’ superior profitability is largely driven by the exceptional performance of Meezan Bank, rather than systemic advantages inherent to Islamic banking.

As the entire sector shifts towards Islamic models, banks will continue to compete on familiar grounds such as service quality, technological innovation, and pricing. The regulatory changes, while significant in form, may not substantially change the substance of banking operations or customer experiences. Ultimately, the success of individual banks in this new landscape will depend on their ability to adapt, innovate, and efficiently meet customer needs, much as it does in the conventional banking sector.

The transition to Islamic banking, therefore, represents more of a change in packaging than a fundamental shift in the economic realities of banking in Pakistan.