OGDCL commences production from Bettani-2 appraisal well in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Well produces 8.5 MMSCFD of gas and 610 barrels per day of oil 

By News Desk
OGDCL

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully commenced production from the Bettani-2 appraisal well in District Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

The energy giant disclosed this development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Regulations.

OGDC is the operator of the Wali Exploration License with a 100% working interest. 

“Referring to our earlier disclosure dated December 13, 2024, regarding the gas condensate discovery in Samanasuk formation at the Bettani-02 well, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), as the operator of the Wali Exploration License with a 100% working interest, has successfully commenced production from the Bettani-2 appraisal well in District Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” read OGDCL’s notice. 

Following the completion and stimulation in Kawagarh formation, the well is currently producing 8.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 610 barrels per day (BPD) of oil. 

The produced gas is being processed at OGDCL’s Bettani processing plant and injected into the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) network for distribution. 

OGDCL said that this achievement reflects its commitment to advanced exploration and production, reinforcing its leadership in the energy sector. The company reiterated its dedication to sustainable development and operational excellence, contributing to Pakistan’s energy security and economic growth.

