Saudi Arabia suspends short-term visas for 14 countries including Pakistan

The Saudi government says short-term visa holders may stay or enter until April 13

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has announced sweeping new travel restrictions for citizens of 14 countries, including Pakistan and India, temporarily suspending multiple-entry visas for business, tourism, and family visits ahead of the upcoming Hajj season.

Diplomatic sources confirmed that the new restrictions will take effect from April 13, 2025. Affected countries include Egypt, India, Pakistan, Morocco, Tunisia, Yemen, Algeria, Nigeria, Jordan, Sudan, Iraq, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh.

The Saudi government has clarified that while individuals currently holding short-term visas may enter or stay in the Kingdom, their permission will expire on April 13. After this date, no entry will be allowed under existing short-term visas, regardless of their printed validity. Non-compliance could result in a five-year ban on re-entry.

The decision covers several categories, including single and multiple-entry business visas, tourist e-visas, and family visit visas. Even holders of valid multi-entry business visas will not be permitted entry beyond the deadline.

The sudden shift is expected to disrupt plans for thousands of travellers, expatriates, and business professionals, particularly from South Asia, North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa. However, no official reason has been provided by Riyadh for the abrupt change in visa policies.

Authorities are advising travellers from the affected nations to refrain from planning trips to Saudi Arabia beyond mid-April 2025, even if they possess valid visas.

