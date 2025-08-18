Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Lawmakers flag irregularities in NHA road project award

Carec Tranche-III contract and two other projects under scrutiny for rule violations and collusion

By Monitoring Desk
This picture taken on June 27, 2017 shows a truck driving along the China-Pakistan Friendship Highway before the Karakorum mountain range near Tashkurgan in China's western Xinjiang province. The China-Pakistan Friendship Highway runs over 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) from the far western Chinese city of Kashgar through the world's highest mountain pass and across the border. / AFP PHOTO / Johannes EISELE / To go with AFP story China-Pakistan-Politics-Trade, Focus by Ben Dooley (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary committees have raised concerns over an Asian Development Bank-funded road project, citing alleged collusion, ghost tendering, and other irregularities by the National Highway Authority (NHA). The issue involves the Carec Tranche-III project worth Rs170 billion, awarded to a joint venture (JV) that had been disqualified by NHA in 2023 for failing to complete the 62km Lodhran-Multan section.

The standing committees of the Senate and National Assembly on Economic Affairs Division and communications, along with a sub-committee of the Senate’s communication panel, have been reviewing the contract for four months. NHA, however, did not submit documents to counter the allegations. Committees noted the contract was initially awarded based on auditor sheets without proper verification of the JV’s credentials.

Despite violations of Public Procurement Authority rules, the NHA maintained the contract with the controversial JV. In an August 2 Senate committee meeting, NHA was given a 15-day deadline to submit all relevant documents, with the committee expected to give its verdict in the next session.

Two additional projects of the same JV are also under scrutiny. Lawmakers highlighted irregularities in the Gilgit-Shandur motorway project and the Hanzol Hydropower Project, noting inconsistencies in work orders, bid documents, and audit reports.

PPRA endorsed the committees’ findings and directed NHA to provide details of the JV’s technical and financial capacity. NHA officials agreed, but under rules, contractors cannot submit new documents not part of the original bid. The Senate body called the case an “open-and-shut” example of corruption, directing NHA to restart the bidding process.

The Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation program, supported by ADB since 1997, aims to strengthen regional economic ties. Tranche-III includes four lots spanning Rajanpur to DI Khan, with participating countries including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Previous article
Government plans new gas connections at LNG rates
Next article
OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Development Project to supply gas to SSGCL
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.