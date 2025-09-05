Buy the dip in Park View City property values, says real estate agent while taking a dip in Park View City

Insisting that this was the best time to buy property in Park View City, local real estate agent Riaz Ahmed of Sunrise Properties based out of Park View City said that he could get the paperwork over and done within a couple of days’ time.

“This is an opportunity,” said Ahmed, while trying to keep afloat in the flood-affected locality. “Everyone keeps saying we should invest in the stock market instead of property, but they do not use the techniques of the stock market in property. Just buy the dip.”

“These property prices will rise, I assure you,” he said, paddling in the brown water of the flood. “In a year’s time – no, scratch that – in several months’ time, you will be sorry you missed this opportunity. These plots are going to go back to what they were, you mark my words.”

“Things like flooding are an act of God,” he said. “What can we say to God? Nothing. We can just live on His good earth with respect.”

“There is nothing, absolutely nothing we can do, except say our prayers. Flooding can happen to anyone anywhere,” he said.

“Yes, you are right, it doesn’t happen in housing societies that are not built on riverbeds,” he said, in response to a question. “But as believers, we cannot deny the deluge of Hazrat Nooh, and that was everywhere. I am sorry, do not question my faith.”

“So can I write up the paperwork now,” he asked, before aborting the sales pitch after getting a call from his head office that the prices had not, in fact, decreased, as everyone else was also buying the dip.