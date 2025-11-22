PM reviews railways reform push as digital upgrades, outsourcing and new links advance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reviewed Pakistan Railways’ reform and revenue plans at a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s House. Officials briefed him on modernisation efforts and ongoing changes to improve operations and financial performance.

The prime minister said railways remain critical for the country’s economy and transport system, and commended Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi and his team for rehabilitation and upgrade work. He directed the ministry to engage international legal and economic experts for regional connectivity projects and to adopt the public-private partnership model for managing railway land and properties.

The meeting was informed that seven RABTA digital portals are functional, with 56 trains and 54 stations already shifted to the system. Free Wi-Fi has been activated at major stations in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, and will be extended to 48 more stations by year-end. A Freight Online Booking System has also been launched.

A pilot digital weighing bridge has started at Karachi City Station, with expansion planned for Pipri, Karachi Cantt, Port Qasim, Lahore and Rawalpindi. Surveillance upgrades include 148 AI cameras at Rawalpindi Station, while ATM machines and outsourced cleaning services are being rolled out across the network. Passenger facilities have been improved through upgraded waiting rooms and information desks, and provincial food authorities have been granted access to inspect station food services.

Officials said four trains have been outsourced, with tenders issued for 11 more, expected to generate Rs8.5 billion. Outsourcing of 40 goods and brake vans is projected to add Rs820 million, while two cargo express trains under outsourcing are expected to generate Rs6.3 billion. Work is also underway to outsource railway hospitals, educational institutions, rest houses and dry ports in Lahore, Islamabad and Azakhel. Meanwhile, 155 stations have been converted to solar power.

The meeting was told that three associated entities — Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited, Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company and Pakistan Railways Advisory and Consultancy Service — have been closed. Strategies are being finalised for upgrading the Karachi-Kotri section of ML-1 and ML-3. Work on the Thar connectivity project will proceed with the Sindh government. Officials also said the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul service will launch soon, while initial work continues on the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (KUAP) corridor.

The meeting was attended by Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and senior officials.

Separately in Lahore, Pakistan Railways inaugurated the upgraded Lasani Express, operating between Lahore and Sialkot. The overhauled train now features 10 coaches, with a travel time of four hours and fifteen minutes.