{Disclaimer: This is a work of fiction and does not present itself as the truth. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.}

KARACHI: The sharp rise in the Pakistan Stock Exchange during the first trading week of 2026, alongside a simultaneous spike in gym memberships across major cities, has been attributed to a nationwide burst of New Year’s resolutions, according to people who describe both developments as “encouraging, but early.”

The benchmark index jumped from 170,000 to 178,500 points in just two sessions of trading, a pace market observers said closely resembled the enthusiasm typically seen at fitness centres during the first week of January, when attendance is high and long-term plans remain theoretical.

Analysts noted that many retail investors entering the market this week framed their participation in self-improvement terms, often describing investing as “finally getting serious” and “something I’ve been meaning to do for a while.”

“There’s a clear behavioural overlap,” said Sidhart Rajwani, a Karachi-based market strategist. “In January, people sign up for gyms, download budgeting apps, and decide they’re going to beat inflation. All of this happens before reality has a chance to respond.”

Brokers reported a noticeable influx of first-time investors, many of whom placed trades shortly after the holidays and expressed confidence rooted less in valuation models and more in renewed personal discipline.

“It felt productive,” said one investor Dr Saleem Khan, who entered the market on January 2. “Like the first workout. You don’t know what you’re doing yet, but you’re sweating, so it must be working.”

Market veterans cautioned that while long-term performance over the past year had been strong, the speed of the early-January rally suggested motivation-driven participation rather than sustained institutional conviction.

“This phase doesn’t usually last,” said another analyst. “By February, both the markets and the gyms tend to look more realistic.”

At press time, analysts said participation levels were expected to normalize as resolutions quietly adjusted to more flexible interpretations.