Wheat price surge pushes flour costs higher in Punjab

Flour prices in Punjab have seen a sharp rise over the past two months, with a 15-kg bag now selling for Rs1,810, up from Rs1,550 just two months ago, dealers said.

The price hike is not confined to one type of flour. The cost of an 80-kg bag of fine flour has increased by Rs3,000, from Rs7,500 to Rs10,500, while a 50-kg bag of semolina has risen by Rs1,300, from Rs5,200 to Rs6,500.

The increase in flour prices is attributed to a shortage of wheat supply, which is significantly affecting mills. The wheat supplied by the Food Price and Commodities Management Department is not meeting the total demand, forcing flour mills to buy wheat from the open market at higher prices.

Wheat prices vary across regions, with South Punjab selling at Rs4,300 per maund, Central Punjab at Rs4,500, and North Punjab at Rs4,800 per maund, making it challenging for mills to sell flour at government-set rates.

Despite some reports claiming a shortage of 20-kg flour bags priced at Rs2,200, the situation is described as normal, with a 20-kg flour bag still available for Rs1,810. The price increases are primarily due to reduced wheat supply and rising wheat prices in the private market.

Dealers have urged the provincial government to increase wheat supply through PASSCO to stabilise flour prices.