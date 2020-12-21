KP govt approves Peshawar-DI Khan motorway project

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Monday approved the Dera Ismail Khan-Peshawar motorway project.
The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) granted approval to the project in its session chaired by Additional Chief Secretary KP Shakeel Qadir Khan at the Planning and Development Department.
A briefing on the motorway project was given to Chief Minister Mehmood Khan a day earlier.
Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) Motorway has a length of 360 kilometres and comprises six lanes and 19 interchanges at various points. The motorway project also has two tunnels of seven kilometres length each.
According to officials, the project has an estimated cost of Rs276 billion and it is expected to be completed within four years. The mega project not only promises better connectivity of the region with the rest of the province but will also integrate the merged districts with the main centres of the province.
The motorway will begin from Chamkani area of Peshawar, pass through Darra Adamkhel, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Tank, and end in Dera Ismail Khan. It is expected to pave way for the development of southern districts of the province.
It will be built soon like BRT and hangu kohat road ۔plz don’t start any project without any proper homework۔
When you look at planned sketch of the road, confused to understand the logic of zig zags. Peshawar to Kohat southward then it turns about 70 km westward to bring Hangu in the loop followed by other such turns. I am confident its cost could have been reduced by 50% had it been planned on the existing Indus Highway. Aquisition of land for new extended route would consume huge some in corruption beside 02 long tunnels. Comparison of 300 km exsiting Indus Highway with 360 km new route itself is enough to judge wisdom behind the project. Justification must come forth to satisfy the public.
I saw a big mistake in that route specialy after kohat suddenly go different side, not going straight,so if easily go straight,why not going straight,but I saw that majority people is Shiea sect so for that people gov make this road long,we understand in this gov so many power full Shiea pollitetion for that why.