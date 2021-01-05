Future of Pakistan’s education

After the announcement for reopening educational institutions, Shafqat Mehmood tweeted on Twitter about negative messages and tweets regarding his decision. He said most of the students don’t want opening of schools and because of them education in Pakistan seems very worst. The reason behind students’ will to not open educational institutions very soon is just because of our failing educators. We have schools, but with ghost teachers whose teaching efforts are less than educating and who makes students’ future less brighter than making it completely dark. The authorities must look into the education system of Pakistan because the education future in Pakistan is now getting worse day by day.

Adnan Maqsood

Turbat