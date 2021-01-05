Sign inSubscribe
Opinion PT

Fault lies with us

Avatar
By Editor's Mail

I have witnessed the creation of Pakistan and the struggle our country has gone through over the past 73 years. Although Mr. Jinnah managed to get a separate state for us against all odds, we could not follow the vision of our founder. India never accepted the existence of Pakistan wholeheartedly and did not leave any opportunity to attack its smaller neighbor directly or indirectly. Unfortunately, we kept providing ample opportunities to our enemy to inflict damages on us. India forcefully occupied Kashmir and never acted on the UN resolutions to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir. We instead of setting a strong economy, went on wrong ways. The economy of our country had never been stable and our rulers instead of forging unity and strengthening the economy kept fighting and spending in royal ways to promote their personal agendas. This led to us relying on international lenders. The first government which borrowed money from the IMF did a great disservice to the people and country. From that point on, our ruling elite instead of exercising prudence, kept their royal ways rolling out projects for personal popularity. Every government that came to power followed the path trodden by its successors. The debt piled up to enormous proportions with the passage of time and now we have become slaves to lending institutions. The leaders forgot to fill the gap between rich and poor while consolidating their own financial positions. When reality revealed itself, both government and opposition started maligning each other for this sin against the nation. Now, the opposition led by Maryam Nawaz is taking out rallies in the garb of PDM to topple the existing government while the public is at the mercy of inflation, Coronavirus, and unforgiving weather. Unfortunately, our leaders have not learned any lesson yet and if they do not shun their prejudices and work for the country, we are looking at the complete disaster in near future.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

Previous articleCAA updates Covid advisory, int’l travel categories
Next articleFuture of Pakistan’s education
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters PT

Gulf relations 

Full ties have been restored between Qatar and the four nations that severed relations with Doha in a rift that began over three years...
Read more
Letters PT

Registering companies 

To end secret business ownership by Parliamentarians and to increase tax paying companies, the Government should enact a new law which would compel all...
Read more
Letters PT

Companies in Hub city

Hub city is an industrial city of Pakistan, after Karachi it is one of the most industrial areas in Pakistan. Hub city is located...
Read more
Letters PT

Future of Pakistan’s education

After the announcement for reopening educational institutions, Shafqat Mehmood tweeted on Twitter about negative messages and tweets regarding his decision. He said most of...
Read more
Comment PT

Human-rights violations in India

The evidence keeps on mounting By Amjed Jaaved The International Federation for Human Rights has published a report on human right violations in India. The...
Read more
Comment PT

UNCIP Kashmir resolution 1949 still awaits implementation

A question of India honouring its commitments By Muhammad Zahid Rifat The Longest lingering and unresolved Kashmir issue, which was lying in the cold storage...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters PT

Future of Pakistan’s education

After the announcement for reopening educational institutions, Shafqat Mehmood tweeted on Twitter about negative messages and tweets regarding his decision. He said most of...

Fault lies with us

CAA updates Covid advisory, int’l travel categories

PM directs Punjab govt to ensure financial assistance to farmers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.