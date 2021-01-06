Sign inSubscribe
Next Senate chairman to be from PTI: Sarwar

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Wednesday said the next chairman of Senate will be from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) as, he said, the opposition was attempting to find a safe passage after repeated failures to send the incumbent government packing.

In December, the government announced to hold elections for 52 seats of the Upper House in February and invoke advisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court on open voting for the polls. The said number of parliamentarians are scheduled to retire on March 11.

According to informed sources, the proposal for early Senate elections was given by Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry who also happens to be a constitutional expert.

When a participant of the meeting asked if an amendment to the law would be required for it, he replied in the negative and said there was room in the law for it.

Sarwar, in meetings with various party delegations, claimed the opposition will not resign from assemblies by January 31, and the announcement of the proposed long march to Islamabad and Rawalpindi will also be delayed.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s politics was of principles and all allies of the government, including Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), stand with PTI.

Sarwar, while stressing unity for tackling issues related to security issues, said that enemies of the country were trying to destabilise Pakistan.

Staff Report

Counsel seeks to release Briton acquitted in Daniel Pearl’s murder

ISLAMABAD: The counsel for a Pakistan-born British national convicted and later acquitted in the gruesome 2002 killing of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Daniel Pearl...
Islamabad IG Aamir Zulfiqar removed from post, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman appointed

The federal government on Wednesday removed Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Aamir Zulfiqar and appointed Qazi Jamilur Rehman, a 22-grade officer of Police Service of...
PM had taken the path of retreat: PDM president

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been forced...
Promising visit, Imran urges Hazaras to bury dead miners

-- PM vows to 'never betray' public trust in him -- Imran, ministers hint at Indian involvement -- Protests spill over into Karachi, Lahore, Multan ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: Urging the...
Afghanistan seeks custody of bodies of nationals killed in Machh carnage

ISLAMABAD: The Afghanistan government has written a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), seeking the custody of the dead bodies of three...
Remand of cops in Islamabad youth murder case extended

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday extended for another seven days the physical remand of the five policemen accused of the...
To ‘educate’ youth on cows, India to hold ‘cow science’ exam

NEW DELHI: India will hold a mass nationwide online “cow science” exam next month, in the latest push by the Hindu nationalist government to...

PM had taken the path of retreat: PDM president

Promising visit, Imran urges Hazaras to bury dead miners

Afghanistan seeks custody of bodies of nationals killed in Machh carnage

