Next Senate chairman to be from PTI: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Wednesday said the next chairman of Senate will be from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) as, he said, the opposition was attempting to find a safe passage after repeated failures to send the incumbent government packing.

In December, the government announced to hold elections for 52 seats of the Upper House in February and invoke advisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court on open voting for the polls. The said number of parliamentarians are scheduled to retire on March 11.

According to informed sources, the proposal for early Senate elections was given by Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry who also happens to be a constitutional expert.

When a participant of the meeting asked if an amendment to the law would be required for it, he replied in the negative and said there was room in the law for it.

Sarwar, in meetings with various party delegations, claimed the opposition will not resign from assemblies by January 31, and the announcement of the proposed long march to Islamabad and Rawalpindi will also be delayed.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s politics was of principles and all allies of the government, including Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), stand with PTI.

Sarwar, while stressing unity for tackling issues related to security issues, said that enemies of the country were trying to destabilise Pakistan.